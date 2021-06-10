God’s Kids Korner: Soccer goals, life, and the Bible

I bet a lot of you play soccer. It is a very popular sport all over the world and here locally for kids to play on teams in the spring and fall. The aim of the game is to score more goals than the other team by getting the ball in your team’s net at the end of the field. When you play soccer, you try to score a goal. In life, you need to have goals, as well. Your goal might be to get a successful job or to go to college when you grow up, or it might be something more immediate like just learning to swim or ride a bike this summer. We all need to set goals for ourselves, so we can succeed in life, even though that success might be something different to different people.

Unfortunately, some people go through life without any goals; they just seem to wander aimlessly with no plan or idea of what they want to do or how to live their lives. The Bible even tells us we need to have a goal and tells us what our most important goal in life should be. It says our most important goal should be to live a life that is pleasing to God. It goes on to say that if we are successful in that, we will receive a reward in heaven. 2 Corinthians 5: 9-10 says it this way, “But whether we are at home with the Lord or away from him, we still try our best to please him. After all, Christ will judge each of us for the good or the bad that we do while living in these earthly bodies.”

I hope you will choose carefully your goals in life as you get older. But I really hope that you decide your first goal should always be to live a life pleasing to God. If you do that, the rest of your goals will fall into place because God desires a good life for you. Just like in soccer, always try to complete the goal – for yourself by doing what is right and being a blessing to others. Then you will always be a winner in the game of life.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Heavenly Father, we thank You for giving us games to play with others and having fun while doing it. We also thank You for telling us how important it is to live a life pleasing to You, so we can be happy and achieve any goal we set for ourselves. Let us remember the goal You want for us is to be a blessing to You and others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

