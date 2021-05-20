God’s Kids Korner: The Gospel in a Nutshell

Have you ever heard the phrase, “That’s it in a nutshell?” It means that whatever is being discussed has been reduced to its simplest terms, so it’s easy to understand. The Bible would be impossible to put into a real nutshell, but God’s message to us from the Bible was and always will be one of love and forgiveness. God loved all people past and future so much that He sent Jesus to die for our sins, so we could be forgiven and live a life of love ourselves.

Probably the most or at least, one of the most beloved verses in the Bible is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” It explains the Bible’s message to us in about as simple of terms as it can be said.

Who is this verse about? God and His Son, Jesus

What does God do? Loves

Who does God love? The world which includes you, me, and everyone else

What did God do to show His love? Gave us His one and only Son, Jesus

What must we do in return? Believe in Jesus that He is the Son of God

What is our reward? Eternal life

It’s always good to learn Bible verses by heart, and John 3:16 is probably the best one to start with remembering because it really does tell us about our faith “in a nutshell.” God loves us all and to prove it, He gave us His Son Jesus to be our savior, and if we just believe in Him, we will have eternal life. As we believe in Jesus, then we will want to live a life of loving and helping others just like Jesus did Himself.

Let’s say a prayer together. Father, thank You for loving us so much that You would send Your own Son to be our savior, so we could have eternal life. Let us follow Your example and love people too. In Your Son’s name we pray. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

