A Hunger for More: ‘Ask, and it will be given to you…’

We have just held the National Day of Prayer observance across the country including our own in Gallia County. While I was not able to physically participate this year, I am incredibly thankful that we, as a community, can come together and pray for our land. It is a profound blessing for us to be able to gather in this way and seek as one people God’s forgiveness, healing, and power for renewal.

Jesus’ work on the cross is what it took for our being able to come to God. It is Jesus’ atoning sacrifice on the cross that is the mechanism for God’s grace to cleanse us and make us presentable to come to Him. It does not matter what color skin we have, whether we are men or women, adults or children, young or old, or materially poor or affluent; as Christians, we are one in Christ and are both privileged and commissioned to pray. Prayer is the physical application of the spiritual activity of approaching God, worshiping Him, humbling ourselves before Him, confessing sin, thanking Him, depending on Him, and petitioning His help for ourselves and others.

It stands to reason then that while the National Day of Prayer is an awesome event in and of itself, it is meaningless if it stands by itself as the one and only occasion in which we are willing to take the time to pray. The Day of Prayer can be a rallying point and opportunity to reinvigorate us in praying together, serving together, and living together in love, reconciliation, and holiness. But if the National Day of Prayer really means anything of true significance to us, then we must continue the work of praying. We must continue the work of seeking God. We must continue the work of aligning our lives with God’s truth and Word.

In other words, although the National Day of Prayer is now in the past, let us fan the flame of our worship and devotion to God by boldly living and proclaiming His truth in love. Let us radically trust Him by obeying His Word and faithfully fulfilling the call He has given us to follow Him. Let us know that there is no sin from which His forgiveness can cleanse us if only we will repent and turn aside from disobedience in our own lives. Let us know that there is not one word in His Bible written carelessly or meaninglessly, but that everything in it has been preserved by Him for our good so that we can both know how to live and also come to know Him personally.

The days are evil, but God is good. There is a darkness shrouding our land and a despair that chokes people’s hearts, but as lives turn to Him and humbly receive His grace, light and hope conquer what would divide us, discourage us, and deny us the peace that only God can give.

Ask God to give you a heart that is hungry for Him. Ask Him to renew in you the realization that you need Him. Ask Him to awaken in you a yearning for more than this short life can give you. Ask Him to help you see others as He sees them. Ask. Seek. Knock.

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. Or which one of you, if his son asks him for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a serpent? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him!” (Matthew 7:7-11 ESV).

Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 25 years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.

