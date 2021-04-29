A Hunger for More: The rewards are real and eternal

I truly believe that much of the point of your and my existence today is that we, as God’s children by faith in Jesus Christ, live our lives in such a way that there is a marked difference in what can be observed about us and the lives of those who do not know Jesus as Savior and Lord.

This is the challenge, of course, for every generation as Christians must each learn how to live in the midst of the world without living like the world around them. It’s so important that we learn this due in part to the fact that we are living testimonies to the glory, holiness and love of God. But it is also important that we realize that living apart from the world, even though we live in the world, is a continuum of worship for us.

Our integrity, our kindness, our work ethic, our patience, our seeking to live out God’s holiness, our zeal for God’s name and so on, all render to our heavenly Father a spiritual kind of incense that is worship. These things, along with our prayers, songs, and fellowship with other Believers, speak of God’s worth and deepen a lasting spiritual joy and sense of peace within our own hearts. Add to that the love and grace that God gives us opportunity to demonstrate every day, we are, in a sense, united with Him in His Spirit as He invisibly works, moves, and loves through us in our sin-sick world.

“We ask and urge you in the Lord Jesus, that as you received from us how you ought to walk and to please God, just as you are doing, that you do so more and more. For you know what instructions we gave you through the Lord Jesus. For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you abstain from sexual immorality; that each one of you know how to control his own body in holiness and honor, not in the passion of lust like the Gentiles who do not know God; that no one transgress and wrong his brother in this matter, because the Lord is an avenger in all these things, as we told you beforehand and solemnly warned you. For God has not called us for impurity, but in holiness. Therefore whoever disregards this, disregards not man but God, who gives his Holy Spirit to you” (1 Thessalonians 4:11-8 ESV).

Yes, the days and times are evil and people have a way of wanting to follow their own path and have their own way rather than to trust God’s word, the Bible, and follow His ways. This is all the more reason that you and I must commit ourselves again to live in the pursuit of cultivating a deeper relationship with Him and living out His loving and holy presence in practical ways. The rewards are real and eternal. The cost is small and only temporary. Why should we not then trust that following Him and living according to His Word is the only truly reasonable path to commit to today? But let’s hurry to follow through with this now. Time is running short. Jesus is coming soon.

By Thom Mollohan

Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 25 years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.

