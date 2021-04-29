God’s Kids Korner: Sharing that ‘good fruit!’

One of my favorite fruits to eat is grapes, but do you know how grapes are grown? Special farms called vineyards plant the grape seeds, and they grow on long and curly vines. If you look at a bunch of grapes, you can see a little of the vine and also the short branches that grow out from the vine. The fruit then forms at the end of these little branches.

Looking at grapes reminds me of a Bible verse from John, Chapter 15, Verse 5. It says: “I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in Me and I in him, he will bear much fruit. Apart from Me, you can do nothing.”

Jesus is talking here. He says in a later verse that God is like the farmer who plants the vineyard, and He (Jesus) is like the vine. Then Jesus says that we are the branches growing out from that vine. And what happens when we let Jesus be our Savior and listen and do what He says; what do our branches produce? That’s right – good fruit just like the grapes. But we couldn’t become a yummy grape without Farmer God or Vine Jesus. We need both their love and care to grow into sweet, good fruit like the grapes. Without them, our vines would wither and die and not produce any fruit.

What does good fruit look like for us in our lives at home and school? Are we kind, considerate, loving, helpful, thankful, and cheerful? Do we try to be a good person and do what is right to help those around us? When we keep our lives connected to Jesus, we will grow and produce good fruit just like the grape vine. We will be a blessing to God and to our family and friends.

Let’s remember the grape vine, branches, and the good fruit every time we eat grapes. Our Father in heaven says we need to trust in Him always, and we too will have good fruit to share with those around us. Now, go eat those grapes!

Let’s say a prayer. Dear Jesus, help us to remember Your example of the grapes growing on the vine. Let us always love and depend on You, so we too can have good fruit on our vines and be a blessing to You and those around us. In Your name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_Moody-Ann-4.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

