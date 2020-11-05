A Hunger for More: There is only one Messiah

As we move forward in the aftermath of a brutal election season, it seems clear to me that followers of Jesus have now a perfect opportunity to demonstrate a heavenly quality of character in how they respond to the fallout of the voting process.

If on the one hand, your candidates have won their election, is there enough of the love of Jesus in your heart and the holiness of His Spirit in your character to behave gracefully? Are you tempted to feel smug, talk big, and forget that you and I are lowly sinners without a hope in the world if we did not have Jesus? Or are you compassionate and understanding of the fears and feelings of those on the other side of the political aisle? And although you may disagree with them, do you care for them just like Jesus cared enough for you even when you were on the “other side of the spiritual aisle” from Him, lost in your sin?

“God shows His love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since, therefore, we have now been justified by His blood, much more shall we be saved by Him from the wrath of God. For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by His life.” (Romans 5:8-10 ESV).

Perhaps you feel like a shipwreck because the candidates you felt strongly about did not win their elections. Are you depressed, defeated, and demoralized? If so, could it be that you have placed your faith in the wrong thing? You and I were made to trust in God, walking with Him daily, depending on Him for sustenance, strength, support and even our salvation through faith in Jesus Christ (see Romans 6:23). If anger, malice, resentment, and worry are the drinks you’re drinking in the cup of your heart’s attitude, then your hope is misplaced. Even if your candidates had won, they cannot grant you what you need most.

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God. They collapse and fall, but we rise and stand upright” (Psalm 20:7-8 ESV).

Election years, no matter how they turn out, are great at revealing what we really believe about who can really save. There is only one Messiah and it is Jesus. No other person, party, power, or possession can do the work of saving. You and I need Jesus. And that’s good, because that’s exactly what God wants most to give us. Will you trust Him today? Will you surrender to Him the uncertainties of a seemingly uncertain future? He is ready to take you on and do in and for you what your heart most desperately needs.

By Thom Mollohan Pastor

(Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 24 ½ years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com.” Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.)

