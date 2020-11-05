God’s Kids Korner: Lest we forget

This Tuesday, we celebrate Veteran’s Day. Sometimes called Armistice Day, it is celebrated in many countries around the world other than just the United States. It is the day when we honor the men and women who have served in the military. We also honor those who have died or been injured for the cause of freedom. It is a time for us to say thank you for the sacrifices they have made on our behalf; it is a time to think about the freedoms we enjoy because these men and women were willing to serve. And it is a time to think about love – the love they showed for their country and their fellow man.

Many communities fly flags in honor of our veterans and country. Veteran’s Day is a holiday we should all take seriously, but it is not a time to be sad. It is a happy occasion when we thank these people for their service and remember just how important our freedoms are here in America. Not every country has those freedoms like we do. Even though many brave soldiers died in battle, we know those who put their trust in God are with Him. That is a promise from God’s Word. Job 19:26 says, “Even though my flesh may be destroyed, yet from this body, I will see God. I will see Him for myself.”

And you know that promise is just not only for soldiers. It is for you and me, as well. It is for all who put their faith and trust in God. Jesus said, “Those who are considered worthy of taking part in the resurrection are like the angels. They can no longer die. They are God’s children.” (Luke 20: 35-36)

I know these are often scary and worrisome times for you as children and even us as adults, especially with Covid and civil unrest now. God knows how frightened we sometimes feel, and He is with us and helping us through those moments. Don’t ever forget God loves us and wants us to be happy and feel safe. All of us are God’s children, He will never leave or forsake us, and we will one day see Him. Won’t that be a wonderful day for us all? Remember to thank all our veterans and say a prayer for them and our country this week.

Let’s say a prayer together now. Dear Father, thank You for the men and women who served and are serving now in our military to protect and preserve our freedom. We honor them now. We also pray for our own health and safety and those we care about. We all know that since we have placed our faith in You, we do not have to live in fear. We will live again and be with You forever. In Your holy name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

