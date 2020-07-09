Cross Words: When you don’t know what to say

There are times when I don’t know what to say. More often than I’d like to admit, actually. And in those moments, I’m tempted to throw in the towel. Take a week off. And hope I have something to say next week.

But the grace of God is way too good. His faithfulness never fails. So, I have a testimony to share with you this week that I hope stirs your heart in worship.

We often wonder if God still does miracles. We read about the Red Sea splitting. Daniel in the lion’s den. A talking donkey. And, of course, the numerous miracles of Jesus. Dead people coming to life. Blind people opening their eyes. As we read the Bible next to our everyday experiences, it seems as if miracles don’t happen all that often.

But that’s not the way to look at it. Because if you’re reading this as a born-again Christian, you’re a living miracle. The fact that God has saved your sinful soul and given you right standing with Himself is a miracle. The fact that He has brought you from death to life is amazing. The fact that He has changed your heart, freed you from sin, and given you a desire to know Him is a miracle.

We might come from different places, but we all come to the same Savior. Our stories look different. Our sins look different. But the ending is the same. The God of grace has forgiven our sin through Christ. This is our testimony.

How often do we forget it? How often do we look around for the miracles of God without recognizing how our salvation is a miracle beyond our ability to understand? Is there anything more beautiful than a soul God has saved from the depths of sin and despair?

“And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience—among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind. But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ—by grace you have been saved—and raised us up with him and seated us with him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:1-6 ESV).

This is our testimony. And it’s nothing short of a miracle.

So, when you don’t know what to say, share your story. When words don’t come to mind, express your gratitude in the grace of God. And let someone know that God still does miracles. God still saves. And if you’ve yet to experience this wonderful grace, He can save you today.

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

