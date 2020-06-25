Cross Words: Don’t starve yourself

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Without it, you’re likely to lack energy. I don’t know about you, but if I neglect to eat something for breakfast, my whole day is thrown off. I struggle to concentrate. My stomach hurts, and I never feel like I can “catch up” on my diet until the next morning. Perhaps I’m more sensitive to food than others, but I’m fairly confident that most have experienced the hunger I’m talking about.

In the same way, if I neglect to read my Bible in the morning, my whole day is thrown off. I feel malnourished. It’s like my tank is empty, and I lack the energy to persevere.

“Jesus said to them, ‘I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst’” (John 6:35 ESV).

Most of us aren’t content with skipping breakfast. We cringe at the thought of going about our work on an empty stomach. But I fear that most Christians are starving themselves by neglecting to partake of the Word each day. We eagerly drink our coffee, but have we spent any amount of time with the only One who can satisfy our thirst?

In His conversation with the Samaritan woman at the well, Jesus says, “‘Everyone who drinks of this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life’” (John 4:13-14 ESV).

This past weekend, my family and I spent some time in the mountains. And when I’m away from home, it’s always a battle for me to do my morning devotions. Why? Because there’s no set schedule, my sleeping changes, and — well, it’s vacation! But nobody takes a break from eating on vacation. That would be insane. In the same way, why should we take a break from the Word of God? I mean, I’m careful to brew my coffee and eat my cereal bar. Oh, I can’t imagine my life without coffee. But even more so, I can’t imagine my life without the Word.

None of us in our right minds would starve ourselves. We struggle to go a day without food. But how many of us go a day without spending time with God?

Don’t starve yourself.

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

