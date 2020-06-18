Ten commandments of evil

I — Evil has other gods before them.

II — Evil honors and reverences statues and carved figures.

III — Evil dishonors God’s name and uses it flippantly and carelessly.

IV — Evil disregards the Sabbath day, God’s day, by doing its own thing and impulses.

V — Evil dishonors, discredits, and disrespects both father and mother.

VI — Evil kills.

VII — Evil commits adultery.

VIII — Evil steals.

IX — Evil lies.

X — Evil hungers and longs for that which belongs to another.

By Patrecia Gray

Patrecia Gray is from Mason County and is a member of Point Pleasant Writers Guild.

