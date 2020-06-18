Ten commandments of evil

I — Evil has other gods before them.
II — Evil honors and reverences statues and carved figures.
III — Evil dishonors God’s name and uses it flippantly and carelessly.
IV — Evil disregards the Sabbath day, God’s day, by doing its own thing and impulses.
V — Evil dishonors, discredits, and disrespects both father and mother.
VI — Evil kills.
VII — Evil commits adultery.
VIII — Evil steals.
IX — Evil lies.
X — Evil hungers and longs for that which belongs to another.
Patrecia Gray is from Mason County and is a member of Point Pleasant Writers Guild.