A 4-H report from ‘quarantine’

Quarantine is becoming our new normal, but it has been rough. I’ve missed my normal routine and sporting events.

I’ve also missed my 4-H meetings and events so much I thought I would write a report on it. I bought my fair calf a few weeks ago and I am very excited to get him in a couple weeks when he is weaned. I hope there will be a fair this year, but I understand if there is not. I’m going to work with my calf and follow my normal routine with him.

I miss my fellow 4-H members, and I hope you all have been staying safe and healthy. I know this has been difficult for people, and it has been difficult on my family and friends also, but this too shall pass. I miss socialization with my family and friends, and I can’t wait to see everyone again. Especially my grandparents and my great great aunt KK.

Thank you for all the people who are helping us get through this. If you are keeping your hands clean and staying away, you are helping all of us a great deal. Thank you for reading my report about the Covid-19 virus quarantine.

By Eden Johnson Contributing columnist

Twelve-year old Eden Johnson of Mason County is the club reporter for the Kountry Kritters 4-H group.

