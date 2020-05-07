A Hunger for More: God is working!

In all the whirlwind of change taking place today, and the “out-of-control” feelings that it is creating for us collectively, it is very important that we remember who is at the helm of the ship. There is a lot of talk about our crisis being artificially orchestrated and certain persons being intentional about having created the crisis with which we are now faced. Whether or not this is true is beyond me and beyond most of us – especially given the huge torrents of divisive accusations, reports and opinions unleashed upon us.

Do I believe that there is a conspiracy afoot? Of course, I do. Even if there are world leaders who plan to exploit us (or not), I know that Satan has conspired against us from humanity’s first days in the garden. He conspires even now to distract, disorient, delude, and divide the people of God. Mostly, he conspires to destroy our knowledge of God: a knowledge that is an intimate and personal experience of God’s glory, grace, love and power. That knowledge is so precious to God that He fine tunes the details of events, activities, trends, governments to accomplish His perfect plan of grace of which you and I are the recipients.

So as I see all the events happening in the world today and hear (or read) the various things being said, I recall what God told an arrogant world leader named Sennacherib in Isaiah 37:26, “Have you not heard that I determined it long ago? I planned from days of old what now I bring to pass.”

As I read this (especially in its context), I realize that no event taking place today has caught God off guard. He is in charge and, because He is a God of great power and love, is working all things still today in accordance with His plan of redemption and restoration with people like you and me – sinners forgiven because of the blood of Jesus Christ.

That means that world events over which I have no power as well as personal situations that have unexpectedly come into my life were “planned from days of old and are now being brought to pass.” That helps me because I know that the God of love has method to the madness I think I’m facing. It helps me because I know that there is a destination – a good place – to which God is bringing me and this is the path by which I will arrive – by which all His people will arrive as they trust Him as Savior and Lord.

God is working! And God is loving! He is working in your life! He is loving you even now and invites you to trust Him!

“Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time He may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on Him, because He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:6-7 ESV).

Mollohan

By Thom Mollohan Pastor

(Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 24 ½ years, is the author of Led by Grace, The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com.” Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com. Viewpoints expressed are the work of the author.)

