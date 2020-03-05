God’s Kids Korner: You must be born again!

This is the second week of Lent, and our Bible lesson today is about a man named Nicodemus. Nicodemus was a very religious man and was a leader of the Pharisees. He spent a lot of time studying the Scriptures, but there was still much that he didn’t understand. Nicodemus came to Jesus late one night because he wanted to ask Jesus some spiritual questions about the Kingdom of God. He knew in his heart that Jesus would have the answers to his questions. Nicodemus said to Jesus, “Teacher, we all know that God has sent You to teach us. No one could perform the miracles that You do if God were not with Him.”

Then Jesus answered him with something strange. “I tell you the truth; unless you are born again, you cannot see the Kingdom of God.”

Nicodemus was puzzled. “What do you mean?” How can a man be born again?”

Jesus explained to him that a person is born again when the Spirit of God enters into his heart. Jesus told him, “Humans can reproduce human life, but the Holy Spirit gives birth to spiritual life, so that is what I mean by being born again.”

Nicodemus was still confused and didn’t completely understand. It may be hard to comprehend, but maybe we can think of it this way. Remember how a caterpillar spins a cocoon, but when he emerges from it, he is not a caterpillar any more but a brand new creation – a butterfly? We are sort of like that too when we accept Jesus as our Savior. Jesus comes into our heart, and we are a brand new person in Christ – a better person – a new creation in Him. Isn’t that wonderful? Are you “born again?”

Let’s pray. Heavenly Father, we thank You that when Jesus comes into our hearts, we are a new creation in Him. May we always remember that the old is gone, and the new has come; we have been born again! In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

