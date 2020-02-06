God’s Kids Korner: Let your light shine!

Our Bible verses this week are from Matthew 5: 14-16. They tell about how we should live our lives. They say we are to be the light of Christ to the world – just like everyone can see the light from a city that’s on a hill. Nobody would light a lamp, and then put it under a bowl, would they? They set the lamp on a table, so everyone can use it to see. We are to let our light shine too in a good way, so people can see how we love God. Then they will want to love and glorify Him as well.

One of my favorite things to remind myself and others is this: You may be the only Jesus people see today. Do you know what that means? Lots of people don’t go to church or read the Bible or even pray, so where do they learn about what it means to be a Christian? Guess what? Many times, it is from our example of how we live our lives and treat others. If they see we are happy, doing good things, and being kind, they will want to know what our secret is. Then we can tell them about Jesus and how He has changed our lives for the better. We can tell them that He helps us when we need Him and forgives us when we do wrong. We can tell them that He loves everyone, and since we want to be like Him, we try our best to love everyone and do good things. That is how we let our light – our God light – shine for all to see.

Try this week to “shine” for Jesus and let your “God light” show others the way to Him! Let’s say a prayer together to ask Him to help us do just that.

Father, please help us to be loving and kind to others, so our light will shine for You. Let us be bright lights of good deeds, so others will want what we have in You. Then give us the chance to explain Your love and forgiveness as the reason why we are so happy. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

