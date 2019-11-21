Dear Editor: School on Veterans Day?

Dear Editor,

Monday was November, 11, 2019, Veterans Day, honoring our Military, past and present. In my opinion one of the most important American Holidays. Second only to Christmas, honoring our lord and savior.

I found out this morning that some of the area counties are having school as if it is just another day. I will not point fingers, but will say, I am proud that Mason County, West Virginia is not one of them. I find this very disturbing, that ANY AMERICAN SCHOOL would be open on this solemn occasion.

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans, that is, persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

These schools take off school for several other holidays honoring single individuals or other occasions, but not for the thousands, even millions, of men and women who served and died for our country so that they can have a school to attend.

I feel ashamed that this is going on right here in this newspaper/viewing area. Maybe someone should ask their school board to think about this great day and consider making a change next year.

Keith R. Shirley

Leon