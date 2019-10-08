Did you ever stop to think?

There are so many wonderous things in the world, and I suppose it’s a good thing that others take it upon themselves to ponder them, because if I were assigned to the task I would probably lose whatever good sense I have left.

One thing that has always perplexed me — not enough for me to make changes based upon it — is that we spend so much time being concerned about medicines we introduce into our bodies, yet we will eat almost anything that remotely sounds intriguing. Doesn’t it ultimately affect the same organs as medicine? If not immediately, I think it does in time.

I remember smoking cigarettes for years, but avoiding certain foods because they may be bad for me. I am still trying to reconnect to the source of the wisdom in that.

Conversely, I have had conversations with those who claimed to not have faith in a supreme being act on blind faith by taking any medication prescribed by a doctor without question. Perhaps that’s when they should re-examine the basis for their lack of spiritual faith.

Have you ever dined at a fancy foreign restaurant where you don’t understand the menu because it’s in French, Chinese, Japanese or some other language? Yet, you ordered just the same.

How could you have known that item that seemed so appetizing, written in a foreign language, was really some membrane of a rodent? Yet, with no question, you consumed it because you didn’t want to seem unrefined or uneducated. Hmmm.

We spend hundreds and thousands of dollars seeking out medical professionals to tell us what’s wrong with us, and prescribe proper medications, yet we will eat anything.

Here’s something I’ll bet you haven’t considered. Did your family doctor graduate at the top or bottom of their class? Never having been to doctor school I can’t really speak to the grading system, but did they scrape by with a C-minus or a high D, or did they score A’s and B’s? These are among the things that keep me awake nights (not really).

How many of us have fired a gun into the air with no thoughts that once the bullet stopped going up, it would begin going down with no guarantee where?

Have you ever cast a ballot for a candidate based on the sound of their name because you had no clue who they were? Along those lines, how do you cast a vote for a write-in candidate when balloting is done electronically? Do you take a magic marker and write on the screen?

Perhaps there aren’t any answers to these questions. If there were, and a list of instructions was created for each situation, we would never get through the list without forgetting what the question was to begin with.

I’m just more than a little surprised to realize that as inquisitive as we humans are, seeking to find the outer most boundaries of almost everything, some things we just do mindlessly. Unless you have a physical difficulty, you probably give no thought to walking, breathing or grasping an object with your hand. Sometimes those are the very things that get us into trouble.

Of course, if we spend too much time overthinking those things in life, we can find ourselves with an all new set of problems. I’m certain it would be a bit overwhelming.

My purpose, and we all must have one even if it’s serving as a bad example (which I have been accused of), is to cause at least one person to pause, if just for a moment and wonder about the things we engage in, often with no thought whatsoever, and maybe take the alternate course.

It’s like a wise old man I once knew said. “Whenever I come to the fork in a road, I take it.”

Well said.

Huh?

Herb Day is a longtime local radio personality and singer-musician. You can email him at HEKAMedia@yahoo.com and follow his work at http://www.HerbDayVoices.com and http://www.HerbDayRadio.com.