God’s Kids Korner: A mustard seed faith

One day, Jesus was talking to His Disciples when one of them turned to Him and said, “Lord, increase our faith.” Jesus answered and said, “If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it will obey.” Can you imagine what it would be like to have that kind of faith? (Luke 17: 5-6)

Have you ever seen a mustard seed? It is tiny. In fact, the mustard seed is one of the smallest of all seeds, and yet, it grows into a large plant from which we can harvest our mustard for hamburgers and hotdogs. When you see the seed, it is hard to imagine anything very big sprouting from it at all. But Jesus makes the point of using it as an example of just how much can be accomplished if we have even a small amount of real, honest, and Godly faith.

Jesus was not suggesting that we go around trying to move trees to prove our faith. What Jesus wanted His Disciples and us to realize is that it doesn’t take a lot of faith to produce great results. Do you know why it doesn’t take an enormous amount of faith to accomplish wonderful things? Because the results do not depend on us; they depend on God. If the results depended on us, then we would be bragging about our faith and what we could do with it. No, it all depends on God and His works on our behalf.

So remember this from the mustard seed story: Don’t ask for a great faith just so you can brag or do great things yourself. Ask God to have real and honest faith in Him even if it’s just the size of a mustard seed. Then you can watch what beautiful things God can do with something so small and know it’s God’s eternal love for us and our well-being.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear Father, we ask for a mustard seed sized faith that is honest and pure in You. Help us to believe in Your mighty power forever and ever. In Your name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_Moody-Ann.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.