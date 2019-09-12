It is good to feel good about the good of God.

The above thought is what one of the Psalmists believed. Concerning God, the Psalmist said, “The king shall joy in thy strength…” He followed that with “…in thy salvation how greatly shall he rejoice.” Notice “shall joy,” and “shall rejoice.”

“Shall joy” refers to the emotional uplift concerning the good authority of God, as in, that he (the Psalmist) would feel joyful about the strength of God. “Shall rejoice” refers to the emotion felt from experiencing the sustained blessing of God, particularly as it involves God’s salvation. In essence, the Psalmist said that he felt good about the good authority of God.

Unfortunately, many people do not feel good about God. Some feel anger about God. Some are ambivalent about God. Some feel hatred for God. Some feel that He is a useless consideration.

But, those who feel like that need to feel otherwise about God, and, there are good reasons why. The Psalmist underscores several reasons.

First, it has to do simply with the fact that God purposely directs good our way. The Psalmist felt good about God because God gave him his “heart’s desire, and did not hold back from him anything that he asked of God.” God had graciously given him “the blessings of goodness.”

That is the key for feeling good about God. God’s blessings are based on “goodness.” Not all things are good for us (which many times we do not realize), but God wants us to have blessings that are qualified with goodness. If you understand and appreciate that basic ideal, then you cannot help but to feel good about all that with which God has supplied you. God makes us feel good with appropriate blessings.

Second, the Psalmist felt good about the goodness of God as it involved eternal life. He said that he asked God to give him life, and God gave him “length of days for ever and ever.” The turn of his reference is that he said “for ever and ever,” which points to eternal life.

How is it that we can secure eternal life? The process involves “asking” God for it with confession of Christ, confession of sin, and request for forgiveness. When we do, “God gives it.”

Now, there is no reason whatsoever why anyone should not feel good about the goodness of God concerning salvation. After all, I have said for along time that we cannot help but feel good whenever we get closer to God, and getting saved is that beginning point. If you cannot feel good about God for any other reason, then at least feel good about God because He is willing to grant the gift of salvation upon request. He does not make us sweat it out. He responds immediately when we ask.

Third, we can feel good about God because of the way He deals with consequences. During his discourse, the Psalmist talked about how God will deal with enemies in His good time: “in the time of thine anger,” he said. But, the Psalmist also went on to say that God would take care of the consequences, for he mentioned that “their fruit” and “their seed” God would destroy.

Without doubt, comparing Scripture with Scripture, the devil and death are our most hideous enemies. The devil wants to take us to hell, and death wants to secure our future in the same. Sin brings these consequences to our lives.

But, think about it—-Jesus Christ took care of any and every consequence associated with these enemies of ours through His death on the Cross and Resurrection from the dead. The Psalmist declared, “They intended evil against us. They planned a mischievous device, which they are not able to perform.” Jesus Christ counters it all! We have blessed days for here and now, and we are guaranteed a Heavenly future.

The Psalmist cited several other reasons for why it is good that we feel good about the good of God. But, in the mean time, if these particulars do not stir you up, then your spoon has flat fallen out of your cup.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

