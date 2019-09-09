Life is a garden

We work our whole life tilling the ground and planting the seeds – seeds of love, hope,respect, and family. Seeds of truth, commitment and honor. We work hours making sure that we plant that in which we want to harvest. We wait patiently as nights turn to days and sunny skies turn into rain clouds – it is all about fulfillment that wonderful blessing of joy. Knowing that what we planted will bare us multitudes.

But, what happens to our harvest if we don’t tend to it? Slowly but surely if you do not keep that hoe turning soil, weeds begin to appear. And sure enough they will take over drowning out our crops. Our crops can be our relationships with loved ones, our work environment etc. The weeds of life: anger, bitterness, selfishness, disrespect, unfaithfulness, lies, addictions, abusive tendencies. All of these form into a hopelessness and soon if not tended to, will kill out your works.

So be sure to always tend to your gardens and remember that no matter how tainted the soil gets with the weeds of life you can always plow it up again – and replant. It may take you a bit longer but love never dies out it just needs assurance to prosper.

By Letha Jones Contributing columnist

Letha Jones is a certified Life Coach who can be reached at 304-266-1185 or at www.onlythebestyou.com.

