About nineteen years ago, I wrote an article about taking Jamin and Micaiah squirrel hunting up on the hill behind the house. Along the way, they armed themselves with sticks, which they used to whack-and-hack the trees. I had no expectations of even seeing a squirrel with all the racket they stirred.

But, when Jamin discovered a hawk feather on the ground, he blurted out loudly, “Micaiah, Micaiah! Get ready. There are squirrels around here for sure. I just found a squirrel feather!” He held it up high for Micaiah to see. It was hilarious.

The very next year I had the boys up on the hill for another squirrel hunt. This time they were a bit more calculated about hunting, because they had their BB guns. But, when Jamin spotted another hawk feather on the ground, he hollered, “Micaiah, Micaiah! Get ready—-there is a squirrel around here. I just found another squirrel feather!”

When I tried to reason with him (again) that squirrels do not have feathers, he countered this time with the suggestion it must have been a feather from a flying squirrel. After all these years, he has not lived it down.

The third child of our son, Keithen, is about four years old. The boy’s name is Brickston. Not long ago, the family’s cat dragged the remainder of a critter it had killed and deposited it on the porch. When Mom, Jessica, asked Brickston what it was, he replied, “It is a squirrel feather.” And, though she tried to convince him otherwise, he insisted that it was a squirrel feather.

All I can say is that it must run in the family….

….which leads us to consider how misinformed spiritual beliefs about God tend to run in our contemporary families. Over the years in the ministry, I have heard some strange things people say they believe about God. As far as I can tell, it has not changed in these days and times. The unfortunate matter about it is that incorrect understandings about God hinder people from relating rightly with Him.

While it is understandable that kids identify things incorrectly (like squirrel feathers, and other items), it is appalling how adults espouse misinformed opinions about the things of God.

Prophet Hosea once stated concerning God, “My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge…”

It is clear that the contemporary lack of knowledge about God is willful. One reason for it is because people willfully do not read the Bible. Regardless of other religious beliefs, the One and Only True Living God is the God of Israel, the Father of the Lord Jesus Christ. For anyone to find out who He is and what He has done, they must consult and read the Bible. People must not fall prey to personal opinions from others about what they think about God, or they merely come up with a handful of squirrel feathers. God has openly revealed Himself in the Bible. The truth is there.

Second, the contemporary lack of knowledge about God is willful because so many people do not go to churches that teach the Biblical principles of God. However, the Scripture says, “His habitation you shall seek, and there you shall go.”

Many times the excuse for not going to church is that the preacher is dull. But, that is lame, because, while the preacher may indeed be dull, God is not! Or, “Sunday is the only day I get to sleep in.” But, that is lame, too, when one considers all the churches that have services starting at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. There might be a problem if you have to sleep that long on Sunday.

If it is true that lack of knowledge about God runs in the family, the Bible and church attendance can change squirrelly perspectives.

In the mean time, Friday, August 9th, is a very special day for which Terry and I have reason to celebrate. We celebrate the day because seventeen years ago it was the first day that our son, Eran, spent in Heaven. Second, the day is also our anniversary. This year marks our forty-fourth. It has been good. Real good.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

