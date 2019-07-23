Reader: Weighing in on new river museum

Dear Editor,

Could partial River Museum restoration instead of total restoration allow the Historic District value to be retained? After all, disasters such as fires are as much a part of a locale’s history as are structures, battles, and people.

Perhaps build a new river museum in the present location, but use structurally sound individual components of the old building in the constructing the new one. Use the bricks and whatever else is suitable as a “monument” to the original in construction of the new? This would allow the museum to retain river proximity, salute the original structure’s history, and perhaps add handicapped access and environmental capabilities more suitable for the contents.

Lew McDaniel

Morgantown, W.Va.

Letter to the Editor: Weighing in on new river museum

