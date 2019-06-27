Finding perfect quote

Recently, I had reason to be searching through my quote books for the perfect quote that fit for a couple who were soon to be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Of the five books of quotes I have collected over the past 20 years, I found one that I thought would be perfect for them. (#17 was for cousins Bill and Barb Brake.)

During the search for this one particular quote, I decided that the following would be good to use for this week’s article. I’m sure that at least one of them should “strike a cord” and speak to you.

1. “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

2. “There is more hunger for love and appreciation in this world than for bread.” — Mother Teresa

3. “Light tomorrow with today.” — E.B. Browning

4. “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” — William Arthur Ward

5. “When someone gives you something, it’s not really yours until you say ‘Thanks’.” — Unknown

6. “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.” — Harry S. Truman

7. “Take care of your friends, because there will come a time when you’re not much fun to be with and there is no reason to like you except out of long-standing habit.” — Garrison Keillor

8. “The fruits of the Spirit are: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self-control.” — Galatians 5:22

9. “High school is closer to the core of the American experience than anything else I can think of.” — Kurt Vonnegut, Jr.

10. “Diplomacy is to do and say the nastiest thing in the nicest way.” — Isaac Goldberg

11. “A fanatic is one who can’t change his mind and won’t change the subject.” — Winston Churchill

12. “It takes your enemy and your friend working together, to hurt you to the heart; the one to slander you and the other to get the news to you.” — Mark Twain

13. “Once, during prohibition, I was forced to live for days on nothing but food and water.” — W. C. Fields

14. “We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us by what we have already done.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

15. “90% of the politicians give the other 10% a bad name.” — Henry Kissinger

16. “You will always have in your life what you desire others to have in theirs.” — Gloria Steinem

17. “Love is born with the pleasure of looking at each other, it is fed with the necessity of seeing each other, it concludes with the impossibility of separation.” — Jose Marti

18. “Beautiful young people are acts of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

19. “You are only young once, but you remember it forever.” — Liberty Heights movie

20. “We only see in a lifetime a dozen faces marked with the PEACE of a contented spirit.” — Henry Ward Beecher

Thanks for taking time to read these wonderful quotes. I hope that some of them spoke to you as they first spoke to me.

By Kay Conklin Contributing columnist

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

