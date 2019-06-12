Reader is preserving a vanishing landscape

Dear Editor,

I’ll be traveling through your county – (Gallia and Meigs counties) – in early October and I’d like to find an old barn, built before 1930 and ideally having a weathered look and a good story or two to go along with it. Several years ago I started The Ohio Barn Project. I’m an artist and writer based in Cincinnati and I do oil paintings of old barns and write essays about them, which are posted on my website, www.barnart.weebly.com. Almost all of my paintings help raise funds for the local historical society, a museum, the 4-H, or some other non-profit. I plan to include all 88 Ohio counties and I have 27 to go. My goal is to finish this year. I’ve done several fundraisers in various Ohio counties – for the 4-H, historical societies, and other nonprofits.

My project was recently featured in Growing Ohio, 2019, the annual publication of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which shows their interest in preserving history – https://www.farmflavor.com/ohio/growing-ohio-2019/ If you’d like a hard copy of this publication, you can contact them for copies, which they will send at no charge.

I was also featured in May, 2018, in Ohio’s Country Journal, which also gives a good look into my barn project. http://ocj.com/2018/04/preserving-ohio-history-one-barn-painting-at-a-time/

If a barn owner is interested, he or she can reach me via the contact form on my website, www.barnart.weebly.com. Old barns are disappearing quickly and, along with them, pieces of our past. I’m hoping to preserve some of this vanishing landscape.

Robert Kroeger

Cincinnati