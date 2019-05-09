I know that the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day observances are set up to honor these parents. But, the inherent value of these two days also gives pause for us to consider from Scripture instructional qualities how to best expedite either of those callings as we make our ways through life with our spouse and families.

For mothers, Jochabed is a clear example. She was the mother of Moses. What does the Scriptural report of her life teach the ladies what it takes to be the best kind of mother?

In her day, the people of Israel lived in bondage under the Egyptians. But, when Egyptian leadership realized how strong numerically the Hebrew population had become, they felt compelled to implement a plan to reduce that concern. They realized that “the children of Israel were fruitful, and increased abundantly, and multiplied, and waxed exceeding mighty. And the land was filled with them.”

So, the Pharaoh issued an order to those who served as midwives, “When you do the office of a midwife to the Hebrew women…if it be a son, then you shall kill him.” It was the Egyptian purpose that in due course the numerical strength of the Hebrew people be curtailed.

A great point to consider concerning what it takes to be the best kind of mother is exemplified by Jochabed. It is found in the fact that she hid her child. She did not let her child, Moses, become exposed after he was born. She kept him under cover in a unique way.

The best kind of mothers do the same. They hide their children in a unique way. How so?

The story of Jochabed is that after three months of hiding Moses in the home she built a water-tight basket and knowingly set it with Moses in it in the river in the proximity of the Pharaoh’s daughter. The royal lady discovered the child, and determined to adopt him as her own. Jochabed was even employed to nurse the child a while longer.

In so many terms, the best kind of mother should be diligent to hide her children. It is not in such ridiculous terms of setting children in a boat on the Ohio River as a means of protection from life’s difficulties.

Rather, it is a matter of hiding children in the spiritual principles of Jesus Christ. Colossians 3:3 says that our “life is hid with Christ in God.” We are hid with good reason and divine intent. “Hid” means to cover or conceal to the point that no trace can be found or seen.” Evil influences abound in this life we live. Lives are hurt by them. Lives are wrecked by them. Lives are destroyed by them. Satan does not want our children to do good or experience the good of God.

Children need to be hidden from such affects. Once again, it is not a matter of keeping them pent up in the house all their lives, or never letting them grow emotionally, or never giving them enough leeway to mature.

But, it is a matter of hiding them in the protective principles and teachings of Jesus Christ and God. For example, it starts with hiding them in the salvation of God. It is extremely effective that a child receive Christ at an early age. The best kind of mother needs to influence their child—-not force the child—-to get saved, because salvation effectively removes that life from the ownership of the devil to become the precious child of God, which is extremely good, positive, and beneficial.

The best kind of mother hides their children in the love of God. They need constant reminders that the Lord loved them so much He willingly died on the Cross for us. They need to be told that God loves them today, and will continue to love them tomorrow because God never changes. There is a certain internal strength for the heart, mind, and soul that comes from having assurance about the love of God.

Furthermore, the best kind of mother hides her children with the knowledge of God, and she also hides them with constant prayer.

God bless all you good ladies who strive to be the best kind of mother.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

