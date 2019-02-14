God’s Kids Korner: Happily ever after

I know we all have read many, many fairy tales that end with the phrase, “And they lived happily ever after.” In this week’s Bible verses from Luke 6:17-26, Jesus is actually telling us how to do just that – live happily ever after. He is explaining to us what He says is important for us to do in this life, so we will have eternal life with Him. Some of these things might seem a little confusing or surprising, but hopefully we all can understand what Jesus meant.

Jesus was once again preaching and His Disciples were with Him. There was quite a crowd of people with Him too. Many of them were sick and wanted Jesus to heal them which He did. Jesus then found a level piece of ground and began to teach the Disciples and the people as well about what was really important in this life.

Jesus said, “People who are poor now are blessed because they will have plenty in the kingdom of God. People who are hungry now will be blessed because they will be satisfied. People who cry now will be blessed because they will be happy. Even if people seem to be mean to you, you will be blessed. When you get to heaven, you will have everything you need and more.”

Wow, so many blessings await us when we get to heaven. Things won’t always be easy here on earth. We will have problems and sometimes people will be mean to us, but we must remember to be kind, humble, loving, and gentle. That is what Jesus wants us to do even when it’s hard. He wants us to remember to do what is right and always be happy because our rewards are in Heaven, not on Earth. Then we will have the real “happily ever after!”

Let’s say a prayer. Thank You Jesus for reminding us to be kind, humble, loving, and gentle even when it’s hard and people hurt our feelings. We know that is the way we should always be because then we can be truly happy and live with You in heaven – forever after! In Your name we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/02/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.