God’s Kids Korner: God calls Jeremiah

Our lesson this week comes from the Old Testament in the book of Jeremiah. Jeremiah was a prophet – a person that tells the will of God. He wrote two books in the Bible: Jeremiah and Lamentations.

One day, when Jeremiah was about 17 years old, God told him he was going to be a prophet, and he was going to tell all the people about God. At that time Israel was unfaithful to the laws that God wanted them to obey, so God wanted Jeremiah to tell Israel to stop worshiping idols and love only God. But Jeremiah was afraid and answered, “I can’t do that! I’m not a good speaker, and besides, I’m just a kid. I don’t know what to say to grown-ups!”

“Jeremiah, I chose you to be my prophet before you were even born, so don’t say you can’t,” God told him. “We’ll do it together. Wherever I send you, I will go with you, and whatever I tell you to say, I will give you the words.” Then God touched Jeremiah’s lips. “Now your mouth is full of my words.”

So Jeremiah was able to do what God wanted him to do. He told the people about how much God loved them and wanted them to be His people.

Wow, God didn’t want to hear any excuses from Jeremiah, did He? When God wants you and me to do something, He will always be with us and help us do just that. God will reach out His hands and touch our lives to give us the ability to complete the task. Don’t be afraid to try new things. We may not be able to do everything but if it is God’s will, we will be able to accomplish whatever He desires for us to do.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear God, thank You for giving us the desire to do Your will and then helping us to accomplish that with Your help and guidance. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/01/web1_Moody-Ann-4.jpg

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

