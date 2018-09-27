You can have peace

Having a true sense of peace is often not realized by many people. Peace is an inner stability of emotion and spirit accompanied by a strong sense of harmonized relationship and fellowship with God. We can possess peace in the midst of troubles, and we certainly can possess peace when things are going well enough, too.

It is the Bible that assures us that we may have peace. A passage in the Book of Isaiah about peace is written in the most assuring terms—-“Thou will keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you. Trust you in the Lord forever, for in the Lord JEHOVAH is everlasting strength.”

Looking at these verses we can identify at least three reasons why we can have peace. First of all, we can have peace when we consider and understand the quality of peace God gives.

It is “perfect peace.” Primarily, it is perfect because it comes from God. But, it is also perfect because God’s grace of peace is not mixed with doubt or fear. There is a sense of confidence that the Lord will work things out. There is that certain knowing that the Lord is in control of circumstances. We can all possess that kind of perfect peace from the Lord. God gives nothing less than “perfect peace.”

We can have peace when we focus on God. Look at the Scripture, which says, “…whose mind is stayed on you…” Thinking about God is the best thinking we can do. The tendency of many is to dwell on the worst of possible outcomes. They bemoan and bellyache about the why’s and wherefore’s.

But, to have peace, it starts with thinking about the God of peace, who is great with eternal resources. Think about God in terms of the Bible stories describing how He brought solutions to problems. Think about how God has clearly worked in the lives of other people. In the ship with the disciples, who thought they were perishing in the storm, Jesus got up and merely said to the forces of nature, “Peace. Be still.” The result, according to the Bible, was a “great calm.” This is the reality of God! Get peace from focusing on Him.

This consideration of thinking about God is augmented with exhortation from Apostle Paul in the Book of Philippians. He cites a list of considerations, such as, things that are just and pure, things that are lovely and of a good report, and praises. He said think on such things, and “the God of peace shall be with you.” Have that type of mental capability and focus to get peace. It is worth the effort.

You can get peace when you trust in the Lord: “…because he trusts in thee. Trust you in the Lord forever…” When one trusts in the Lord, it takes a lot of burden off of our shoulders.

From events of WWII, a certain story emerged from the war in Europe. The engineer of a train was commissioned to carry important documents with information about enemy movements and orders for troops 60 miles from one point of a battlefront to another. His wife and daughter were on the train as well as a certain number of soldiers. The engineer pushed the train as hard as it would go. It perilously sped along the track. Certain turns nearly toppled the train. Strafing from enemy planes nearly destroyed the train. The soldiers groaned at the nearness of constant disaster. During all the tense moments, the daughter was asked if she was afraid. She replied, “No. My father is at the engine.” After reaching the destination, the engineer walked back to the coach his family was in. Seeing her dad, the daughter leaped into his arms with a calm as though nothing had ever been in question. Our Heavenly Father is always “at the engine” during our troubles.

There is that part of the ocean called “the cushion of the sea.” It is where the sand and rocks and fish life are never disturbed despite the turbulence that goes on over it or around it. God cushions our lives when we let Him. God cushions our troubles in life with peace. “The eternal God is your refuge and underneath are His everlasting arms.”

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

