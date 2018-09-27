Teen testimony: I’ll be happy when…

“If you’re not happy now, you won’t be happy then.” I hear God speaking these words in my heart. And honestly, I don’t want to hear them.

I always want more. I always want something better. There’s always room for improvement. And as soon as I get what I think will make me happy, I’ll start looking forward to something else.

Here’s an example: getting married will make me happy. That’s what I think. But as soon as it happens, I’ll quickly find a whole new set of struggles. I’ll quickly realize that it doesn’t make me truly happy. I’ll only want something more. Kids. A nice home. More ministry opportunities. I’ll be just as unsettled then as I am now—unless, of course, I acknowledge the real source of my happiness. And before people ask me, I’m not getting married yet.

It’s scary to think about, but it’s true. Maybe that’s why a handful of marriages don’t last. But who am I to talk about this? I’ll spare your judgment.

If I’m not happy now, I won’t be happy then. You see, lasting happiness only comes from a relationship with God.

Who or what is the source of your happiness?

When I had a flip phone, I thought an iPhone would make me happy. When I had a Dell laptop, I thought getting an Apple MacBook would make me happy. When I was in high school, I thought college would make me happy (haha). When I was driving my grandpa’s truck, I thought purchasing my own car would make me happy.

I was so wrong. I have everything I just mentioned, and I’m just as happy now as I was without them.

I’m tired of my life being an endless cycle of searching for things that I think will make me happy.

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice” (Phil. 4:4 ESV).

Another translation reads, “Celebrate God all day, every day. I mean, revel in him!” (Phil. 4:4 MSG).

If you have the Spirit of God living inside of you, you should be the happiest person on earth. Your happiness doesn’t depend on circumstances, it depends on Christ. And He is in you.

If you’re not happy now, you won’t be happy then.

I don’t know what you’re facing. I don’t know what you think will make you happy. I don’t know how you finish the sentence, “I’ll be happy when … .” But I have a feeling that it won’t actually work.

As difficult as it may be, let us learn to rejoice in God. Let us learn to celebrate God. Let us learn to revel in God. He alone is true happiness. Be thankful for His blessings. Enjoy them. Look forward to them. But don’t be fooled into thinking that they’ll legitimately make you happy. That’s God’s job.

If you’re not happy now, you won’t be happy then.

I’ll be happy when…

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a 2018 graduate of Wahama High School and attends Ohio Christian University. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

