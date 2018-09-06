Teen testimony: Learning a new rhythm

Last Tuesday, I auditioned for a worship team. I played my guitar and sang. I felt confident about my audition until I had to sing harmony.

I struggle with harmony. It’s difficult for me to mesh my voice with others because I’m so accustomed to leading songs on my own.

Believe it or not, this isn’t a message about music. It’s a message about life.

There are times when God messes with the rhythm of your life. You’re dancing to the beat. Tapping your foot. Clapping your hands. Until, all of a sudden, God grabs a drum stick and starts a new rhythm.

That’s what He is doing to me.

Three weeks ago, I started college. God changed the rhythm of my life. My surroundings changed. My schedule changed. My circumstances changed. Almost everything in my life began beating to a different rhythm. And I’m still getting used to it.

Maybe you can say the same.

Are you getting used to a new rhythm? Maybe it’s something positive. A new job. A new relationship. A new school year. A new child. Then again, maybe it’s not something positive. Maybe you’re experiencing the pain of life. A diagnosis. A loss. A struggle. A heartache.

Learning a new rhythm is really difficult. You’re uncomfortable. Afraid. Anxious. Uneasy. What you once knew is gone.

But I’m learning that most of my struggle isn’t the new rhythm. It’s the lack of harmony. It’s one thing to get accustomed to a new rhythm, but it’s another thing to find harmony. How is everything going to work together? How is this going to affect my life? How am I going to handle this and that at the same time?

I long for harmony. And thankfully, God is all about harmony.

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” (Rom. 8:28 NLT).

I’m learning a new rhythm, and I’m trusting God to bring the harmony. But I’m probably not the only one.

When the worship leader asked me to sing harmony, I got a little nervous. I knew it wasn’t my thing.

But harmony is God’s forte. God harmonizes. That’s what He does. He makes all things work together. God unifies. He has no divisions. He has no compartments. He is one — the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. God’s very nature is perfect harmony.

I don’t know about you, but I’m still looking for harmony in this season of my life. I’m so divided and confused. Nonetheless, I’m trusting God to work everything together. I’m trusting Him to bring harmony in my split situation.

If you find yourself rocking to the beat of a different rhythm, it’s okay to dislike it. Music sounds better with harmony, and so does life.

Eventually, God’s sweet voice of harmony will invade your song, and you’ll find yourself dancing to the new rhythm.

Learning a new rhythm

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a 2018 graduate of Wahama High School and attends Ohio Christian University. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

