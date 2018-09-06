God’s Kids Korner: He’s the Best!

Mark 7:37 — “The people were completely amazed and said, “Everything He does is good! He even heals people who cannot hear or talk.”

All of us have some things that we can do very well, but none of us can do everything well, can we? I only know one person that does everything well — in fact, He does all things perfectly. I bet you can guess whom I am talking about, right? Jesus!

Our story this week comes from the Gospel of Mark, Chapter 7, and Verses 31-37. One day some people brought a man to Jesus who could not hear and could hardly talk. The people begged Jesus to heal their friend. The Bible tells us that Jesus put His fingers in the man’s ears and touched his tongue. Then He called out, “Be opened!” As soon as Jesus spoke these words, the man’s ears were opened, and he could hear — his tongue was loosed, and he could speak. The people were amazed and said, “Everything He does is good! He even heals people who cannot hear or talk.”

Then Jesus did something unusual; He told the people not to tell anyone what they had seen Him do. Do you think they followed Jesus’ instructions? No! The more He told them not to say anything, the more the people talked about it. The news of this miracle spread.

You know if we think about it, Jesus has done many great and wonderful things for you and me, but He didn’t tell us not to tell anyone. In fact, Jesus told us to tell everyone. We are to spread the Good News about Jesus: that He is wonderful and loving and forgiving and does everything “perfectly” well! Don’t forget to always thank Him for doing such great things for us all the time, and then spread the news too!

Let’s say our prayer. Dear Jesus, You do all things “perfectly” well. We thank You for all that You do for us each and every day. Please help us to tell others that too. Amen.

He’s the Best!

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

