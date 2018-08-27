‘Annoyingly positive’ about Point

There seems to be something new, yet distantly familiar in the air in Point Pleasant. It is something that has been missing from this community for quite some time. What I’m talking about is the long-lost sense of positive vibes!

Things are starting to happen in our town! These things may appear to be relatively small, but they’re still happening. Residents are stepping up to the challenge and taking on projects to improve our community in true grass roots movements. This, in turn, is inspiring others in Point to do the same. The ripples of community involvement and positivity are finally adding up and making waves in this sleepy town.

We’re seeing visible changes to our historic downtown, and folks are actually patronizing our local businesses like I’ve never seen before. This has produced three brand new businesses on Main Street in the last 365 days, alone! Recreation is growing more and more every couple of months. Because all of this is happening, we’re finally seeing people truly enjoy our town! Not like, “this is home, so I have to love it,” but like, “my town is turning into a pretty cool place that I can see myself staying here for the long haul.” Many of our citizens are actually beginning to truly feel positive and confident about the place. As someone who self-proclaims to be “annoyingly positive,” I cannot fully express how absolutely exciting this is to see.

These positive vibes and the community involvement also seem to be encouraging local governments to take the lead in some areas to improve our town! Nearly 30 eyesore properties have been addressed in Point Pleasant in just the past two years, beautification projects are in the planning, and plans to grow our parks and recreation have sparked.

Though there is still a lot to be done in our little river town, I believe our future is tremendously bright! I’m eager to see what the next four or five years bring, but with that said, we may not tap into our full potential unless we all stay involved and remain “annoyingly positive.”

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-1.jpg

‘Annoyingly positive’ about Point

By Gabe Roush Contributing columnist

Gabe Roush serves the City of Point Pleasant as a council person and on the city’s recreation committee.

