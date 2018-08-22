Why the GOP spin is dangerous for West Virginians

I believe that everyone has been guilty of putting their own spin on events. For instance, anyone who knows someone that loves to fish may have heard about a two-foot bass that was actually a blue gill. Some parents may hear from their children that “everything’s fine” at school only to feel the color drain out of their faces when the grade card comes home. Even at age sixteen, I knew telling people I was a take-out cuisine technician wasn’t actually true. So usually I would chuckle after saying that and tell them I was really the drive-thru cashier at Bojangles.

So why is it that when it comes to some of the most important events for WV, the GOP places their own spin on it?

I’ve talked to other teachers in the state, and nobody remembers our Republican Leadership handing teachers, school personnel and public employees a raise. We remember a group who was backed into a corner and had to vote yes. So, technically, they did vote for a raise, but only when they had to.

That sure is a different spin on the WV Work Stoppage.

Kinda like our House Speaker mysteriously deciding he wasn’t running for reelection in 2018 and people scratching their heads. Was this a sign that the GOP felt too threatened by murmurings of a blue wave in 2018? No. He iterated that he “might” like to run for Supreme Court in 2020. ( http://wvmetronews.com/2018/01/19/armstead-says-he-wont-run-for-house-again-keeping-political-plans-open/)

Speaking of putting your spin on things, how many people have started believing that their office furniture is actually their own personal furniture? A former coworker of mine once took an old television home without telling anyone. While it was no antique Cass Gilbert desk, and the color was on the green side, it was enough to warrant a police visit. I never saw them at work again.

Personal furniture is probably not something you acquire while you’re at work.

My last example, however, should truly alarm people. The WV GOP has taken to various media outlets to congratulate themselves for stamping out corruption for the people of West Virginia.

By voting to impeach every single justice on the Supreme Court, they’ve done their duty to protect their constituents. They have rescued us all from this battle in the bigger war. But did they really?

As it stands, justices impeached after August 14th will have their replacements appointed by Governor Justice. An amendment was proposed earlier this summer to ensure that the people of West Virginia could vote on the new justices. However, the majority party voted this down. Now, our governor has free rein to appoint replacements that support his agenda, or his tax paying schedule, or whatever he wants.

But if you scroll back through last week’s highlight reel, you’ll see that former Justice Robin Davis had something to say about that. She retired before the August 14th deadline so as to make sure she could do one last thing for the people of West Virginia by allowing us to exercise our right to vote for her replacement.

So, that spin of being a pillar of virtue for everyone isn’t holding water after all. If you really wanted to help the people, giving us the decision on these supreme court justices would’ve served that purpose handsomely. Allowing for a Special Election would be giving the power to the people, but then again, that’s just another spin on things, isn’t it?

Why the GOP spin is dangerous for West Virginians

Brianne L. Solomon Contributing columnist

Brianne Solomon is a democratic candidate for the House of Delegates in the 14th District and The Fine Arts Chairwoman at Hannan Jr./Sr. High School in Mason County.

