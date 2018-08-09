God’s Kids Korner: Jesus, Our Best Role Model

We all have people, both historical and living, that we admire and try to be like. Hopefully, these people are kind, truthful, respectable, and loving persons that are good examples for us to try to follow. Sometimes, we may hear them called role models. A role model can be a famous person, a favorite teacher or coach, or even someone from our own family. It is important for us to choose our role models carefully and make sure we have not just picked them because of being rich or famous. Being rich or famous is not bad, but it is not always the best way to select someone to imitate. We need to look at their character — how they act toward others, what they believe, and are they truthful and honest. It is good to have people that we can admire for their positive influences on us and others.

But have you ever thought about having your perfect role model come from the Bible? I bet you can even guess whom I am suggesting. Did you think Jesus? You are right then! Jesus Christ is the best role model we all could ever choose because He is perfect in every way the Bible tells us. He is God’s loving Son and came to earth to save us all. Ephesians 5: 1-2 says, “Do as God does. After all, you are His dear children. Let love be your guide. Christ loved us and offered His life for us as a sacrifice that pleases God.” Jesus died to save us and please His Father God. Since we want to please God as well, then we should love and follow His Son, Jesus. He is the perfect role model because of His love for all of us — so much so that He gave Himself upon the cross, so we could be forgiven our sins. He healed people of whatever they needed wherever He went and showed them what it really meant to love.

Think about what you do and say as you live your life to come. Try to pick good friends and role models always. There is a saying that says, “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.” We all want a great future, so one way to encourage that is to pick great people to try to emulate. It is also a good idea to try to be a role model yourself to those around you!

Let’s say our prayer for the week. Father God, thank You for Your Son Jesus and His gift of being the perfect role model for all of us to follow. He loved everyone and always helped them any way He could. He even gave His own life, so that we might be forgiven. Help us to be like Him by being kind and helping others, so they can look up to us as good role models too. In His name we pray, Amen.

Jesus: Our Best Role ModelEphesians 5: 1-2

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

