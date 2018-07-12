God’s Kids Korner: Adopted by God

I’m not sure if you know much about adoption, but it is a wonderful thing for children who are not able to live with their parents for some reason. They can finally have a home with loving parents. I adopted three of my children, and I love them just like my own children because they are my own children. We are all part of the Moody Family no matter what happens. My husband and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I bet though you didn’t realize that we all are adopted. Our Scripture this week talks about adoption — being adopted by God. Ephesians Chapter 1, verses 4 and 5 say, “Before the world was created, God had Christ choose us to live with Him and to be His holy, innocent, and loving people. God was kind and decided that Christ would choose us to be God’s own adopted children.”

You and I are part of the family of God — His very own child. God adopted every one of us even before He made the world. He is our Father God, our Heavenly parent. We don’t have to be extra good or extra smart or extra lucky to be His child. God loves us because He made us. We have our earthly parents and family to love and help us, but we also have our Father in heaven to love and help us for all eternity. God has a plan for each of our lives and watches over us every day. We just have to accept Him as our Savior and trust in Him. No matter what happens, He will never abandon us or leave us without Himself. I’m so glad that I’m part of the family of God. I hope you are too to be His son or daughter!

Let say our prayer for the week. Father God, we are so happy to be able to call You Father. Thank You for adopting us as Your own, having a good plan for our lives, and never going away from us no matter what happens. We love You! Amen.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

