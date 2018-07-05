God’s Kids Korner: Just Too Much To Do!

Do you ever feel like you just have too much to do and not enough time to get it all done? I have recently, and I know lots of adults do too. I think kids also feel that way sometimes, as well. What are some of the things that you have to do? (Chores, school, homework, ball games, music lessons, gymnastics, Sunday School, church, family activities, library, etc.) It’s often hard to find time to do everything that we’d like to do, isn’t it — even for kids. We think summer is easier than the school months, but that may not be true either. Sometimes we even try to do two or three things at once — like talk on the phone, eat, and read, for instance. This is called multi-tasking, and it’s not always a good thing. We need to keep our mind on one task at a time, do it to the best of our ability, and then after it’s finished, go on to the next thing.

Jesus was a very busy person too. Think of all the things that Jesus did: He traveled from town to town, He taught the people, He healed them, He instructed His disciples, He prayed and talked to His Father God, and still had to eat and rest. People constantly wanted His attention and help, so He had very little time to rest and recoup, pray, or be alone. Jesus always took time to personally help those who needed Him so desperately. He dealt with each scenario completely before going on to something or someone else.

How did Jesus deal with all the tasks He had to do? He always remembered what He was sent here to earth to do: He came to show us what real love is all about by saving us from our sins. He always remembered by His teaching and healing He was showing God’s love, and He knew ultimately He would have to demonstrate it by giving His own life on the cross for us but rising again too. How did He have the strength and stamina to keep up and accomplish His final goal? He often had to just take time to stop, go away for a little while, and talk with God His Father. He gained His strength by spending time praying and talking to his Dad in heaven.

When we get stressed out with all we think we have to get done, sometimes we just need to follow Jesus’ example. We need to just take a few minutes to be alone, take a deep breath and pray, asking for help, strength, stamina, and wisdom — whatever we feel we are lacking. Jesus will hear us and send the Holy Spirit to comfort us and give us whatever we need to accomplish our tasks.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear God, help us to remember when we feel overwhelmed to come to You and ask for Your help and wisdom. You never want us to feel defeated and exhausted. We do that to ourselves. Thank You for giving us the opportunity to talk with You and receive Your help every day and in every situation. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

(Based on Matthew 14)

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

