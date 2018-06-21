God’s Kids Korner: God and the Storm

Our Bible story for this week is about a time when Jesus and His Disciples were on a boat in the middle of a lake and caught in a storm. The entire story is found in Mark, Chapter 4, Verses 35-41.

Jesus had been teaching all day and was tired. He told His Disciples to get in a boat and cross Lake Gennesaret, or as it was commonly called, the Sea of Galilee. Jesus was tired and knew it would take an hour or so to cross the lake, so He took a pillow and laid down to rest. Jesus had worked hard that day, and He soon fell fast asleep. Then the wind began to blow very hard. Waves began crashing over the side of the boat, and the boat began to fill up with water. The Disciples knew if they didn’t do something fast, the boat would sink. They were afraid because of the violent storm that they would die.

The Disciples thought Jesus would know what to do, so they went and woke Him. “Jesus, Jesus, we are going to drown,” they said. Jesus simply stood up and said to the wind and waves, “Quiet, be still.” And guess what: the wind and the sea became calm immediately. Then Jesus turned to His Disciples and asked them, “Why were you afraid?”

Sometimes when we are afraid, we don’t know what to do or who to turn to for help. But there is always one that we can depend on for help in time of fear or trouble. That one is Jesus. The Disciples were amazed that even the wind and sea obeyed Jesus’ command.

You know, Jesus is the Son of God, who created everything. He also has the power to control everything that He made. So whenever we have “storms” in our lives, remember the One who will help us and protect us. We only need to have faith and trust in Him. He will calm our “storms” too just like He did that day for the Disciples.

May we pray? Dear Jesus, help us to always remember to come to You in faith and trust that You will see us through our problems. We know that You love us and will protect and help us whenever we need You. Thank You for being there for us anytime we need You if we just ask. In Your name, we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

God and the Storm

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church.

