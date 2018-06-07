God’s Kids Korner: We Are Family! Mark 3:33-35

We all have a family of some sort. Families may look very different and even function very differently, but they still consist of people who love and care about each other. Did you know that you have more than one family though? Now, maybe if your parents are divorced and remarried or you live with relatives or a foster family say, you may already know you belong to more than one family. I’m talking about another family that we all belong to because of Jesus – God’s family! In Mark 3: 33-35, Jesus was together with His Disciples in a house. When Jesus’ mother and brothers came to the house, they sent someone inside to look for Jesus. The person said to Jesus, “Your mother and brothers are outside looking for you.”

Jesus looked around at the people seated with Him and answered in an unusual way, “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does God’s will is my brother and sister and mother.” When we first read this statement, it almost sounds like Jesus didn’t care about His family, but I don’t think that’s really what Jesus meant.

Of course, Jesus loved His biological mother, father, and brothers, but He also realized that He had another, different kind of family. It was a family made up of those who loved His Heavenly Father and wanted to do His will. If we love God (And I’m sure you do!), we are told that we are God’s children, God is our Heavenly Father, and we are in His Heavenly family. It is a wonderful family too – made up of our brothers and sisters in Christ with whom we share our Christianity. No matter what happens to us, we always will have our Father God and our family in Christ to help us through good times and bad. We are never alone or not loved by them.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear God, thank You for being our Heavenly Father and taking such good care of us as Your children. Thank You for sending Jesus, Your Son, to be our brother and Savior and all the other Christians to be in our Heavenly Family too! Help us to be a good family member to them as well. In Your name, we pray, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_Moody-Ann.jpg

We Are Family! Mark 3:33-35

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.