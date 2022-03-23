PPHS ‘Wrestling Day’

POINT PLEASANT — This Friday has been declared Point Pleasant High School Big Black Wrestling Day in the City of Point Pleasant.

The official proclamation was recently presented to the wrestling team members, coaches and staff by Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson on behalf of themselves and City Council.

The proclamation, as presented, stated in part:

“Whereas the hard work, dedication, sportsmanship, talent and exceptional team chemistry drove this ambitious group of athletes and their coaches through another memorable year;

“Whereas, the City of Point Pleasant is duly proud of the student-athletes for their hard work and dedication resulting in Region IV Champions, and finishing the season as the 2021-22 AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Champions. The fourth straight Class AA/A wrestling title and the school’s seventh state wrestling title overall; and,

“Whereas, the PPHS grapplers placed six individual state champions, one individual state runner up, one fourth state runner up and one fifth state runner up, with 13 wrestlers competing in the state tournament; and

“Whereas, thirteen-year head coach John Bonecutter, received his seventh Dix Manning Class AA Coach of the Year Award, his fourth straight post season.

“Whereas we honor each of the PPHS wrestlers, head coach, assistant coaches and mat maids for this outstanding accomplishment.”

The proclamation urges all residents of the city to join in the recognition this Friday. The Mason County Commission made a similar proclamation earlier this month, also honoring the team, coaches and staff.

City of Point Pleasant | Courtesy