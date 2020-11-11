Donation to benefit Angel Tree project

Clark’s Jewelry of Pomeroy recently made a donation to the Meigs High School Student Council to be used for the purchase of gifts for the Angel Tree project. Each year the student council conducts fundraising to purchase gifts, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting those efforts. Advisor Abby Harris noted that the donation from Clark’s will allow the project to continue and expand from past years. Pictured are Susan Clark and Toney Dingess from Clark’s Jewelry, Student Council members Cameron Davis, Jack Musser and Claire Howard, and Advisor Abby Harris.

