Smith promoted to VP, Senior Lender

RACINE — Home National Bank has announced the promotion of Alisia Smith to Vice President and Senior Lender. Alisia has been with Home National Bank for ten years as one of HNB’s most successful lenders. Smith is a graduate of Hocking College and the Ohio Banker’s League Graduate School of Banking.

During her tenure here, Smith has implemented lending protocols which have improved efficiency in the Loan Department and has frequently been recognized for outstanding achievement.

Smith resides in Racine, with her husband DJ and daughter Lexi. Outside of work Smith and her husband enjoy watching their daughter play softball in school and club leagues.

In congratulating Smith, President John Hoback stated, “Alisia has always been a committed Home National Bank employee. She brings eagerness and willingness to not only do her job well, but also connect with the community she is serving. I am confident she will be a great leader for HNB in this new role.”

“Please join us in well-deserved congratulations for Alisia on her promotion, and welcome her as Vice President and Senior Lender of Home National Bank,” stated a news release from the bank.

About the Company

Home National Bank is a full service community bank, led by a local Board of Directors. HNB is focused on meeting the banking needs of Meigs County and surrounding communities by offering local, personal service. Home National Bank provides a full range of financial services including business, personal, and mortgage loans. HNB currently operates three full service locations in Racine, Syracuse, and Middleport. Find out more at www.homenatlbank.com and find us on Facebook as, Home National Bank.

Information provided by Home National Bank.