Ribbon cutting and open house planned

An Open House and Ribbon Cutting for the Meigs Economic Development Center, home of Meigs County Economic Development, Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Community Improvement Corporation, and the Community Fund office located at 238 East Main Street in Pomeroy will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 from 3-5 p.m. . See the new offices, enjoy refreshments, and stick around for the Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.
An Open House and Ribbon Cutting for the Meigs Economic Development Center, home of Meigs County Economic Development, Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Community Improvement Corporation, and the Community Fund office located at 238 East Main Street in Pomeroy will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 from 3-5 p.m. . See the new offices, enjoy refreshments, and stick around for the Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.