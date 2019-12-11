Donating to Shop with a Cop

The Tuppers Plains Branch of Farmers Bank recently donated $400 to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to support their “Shop with A Cop” Program. The bank sold candy bars and candles the entire month of November, donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the program.
