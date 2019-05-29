Farm Day at Munchkin City

With the help of Fitch Family Farms in Long Bottom and Triple J Farm & Livestock Transport in Waterford, children an Munchkin City recently had a visit from several farm animals. The children had been celebrating Farm Week, learning about animals and doing other farm related activities, with the week capped off by a visit with goats, cows and other animals.

