MiBoyz Bar and Grill opens in Pomeroy

MiBoyz Bar and Grill is now open in the former Mizway Bar location near the intersection of State Routes 7 and 143. Owned and operated by brothers Colton and Cody Stewart, MiBoyz offers a growing menu with numerous appetizers, wings, pretzels, pizzas and a few entrees. The brothers explained that they wanted to have a restaurant were families could come and enjoy a meal and a drink, as well as a place for entertainment. Colton and Cody said they had been looking to get into business, and took over the location on April 18. Since that time they have gutted the building and completed the remodel with handcrafted items, including booths and tables for comfortable dining with a rustic modern touch. The patio area is still under construction. There are plans to bring in live music, including bands and DJs, and 11 televisions for sports viewing, including UFC pay-per-view and NFL Sunday Ticket. There are also televisions hooked up to gaming systems for visitors to play Madden, UFC or other video games. A Poker Run is planned for Saturday, May 18 at MiBoyz, with stop at Drinx in Rio Grande, The Swamps in Patriot, and Hogg Haven in Gallipolis, before returning to MiBoyz. Open seven days a week, MiBoyz will feature a family-friendly atmosphere during the day, with the bar setting (including the checking of IDs for 21 and over) after 9:30 p.m. each night. Hours are Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more on MiBoyz Bar and Grill visit their Facebook page.

