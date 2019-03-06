Columbia Gas wants customers to recognize common utility scams

COLUMBUS — Safety is the most important part of the culture at Columbia Gas, and that’s why the company is encouraging customers to become more aware of common utility scams during National Consumer Protection Week March 3-11.

“We take the safety and security of our customers very seriously, whether it’s in person, over the phone or online,” said Dan Creekmur, President of Columbia Gas of Ohio. “When it comes to utility scams, we encourage all of our customers to familiarize themselves with some common fraudulent practices to avoid any type of financial loss.”

Protect against impostors:

All Columbia Gas employees and contractors carry photo identification badges. Ask to see this badge before granting access to your home or business.

Columbia Gas and contractor vehicles are clearly marked.

Employees do not collect cash payments. Nor do they deliver cash refunds or rebates to customers at home. All account transactions are handled electronically or through the mail.

Columbia Gas never asks for pre-paid debit cards as payment.

Never give personal information, including Social Security numbers and banking information, to unconfirmed sources.

Columbia Gas only asks for a Social Security number when a customer is applying for new service.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, contact law enforcement as well as your bank or credit card company.

If you are concerned about suspicious activity on your account or are unsure about the legitimacy of any email, phone call, piece of mail or person claiming to be associated with Columbia Gas, please give them a call at 1-800-344-4077.