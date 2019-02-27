Posted on by

State Rep visits Chamber Chatter


State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Neslonville) visited with local business representatives during last Friday’s Chamber Chatter at the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in Pomeroy. CHamber Chatter is held each Friday at 8 a.m. at the office located at 238 West Main Street in Pomeroy.

Courtesy of the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism

Courtesy of the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism