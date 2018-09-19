Edward Jones financial advisors and families donate to Make-A-Wish

MASON COUNTY — Two West Virginia boys had their wishes to visit Walt Disney World come true thanks to a nearly $12,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky from Edward Jones financial advisors and their families.

Lewis, 9, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March. Before a scheduled surgery in April, Lewis and his family flew to Orlando, Florida, for a fun-filled, worry-free week of fun Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World. Having never before seen the ocean, Lewis and his family made memories as they played on the beach and went fishing and horseback riding.

Eight-year-old Myles of Milton, West Virginia, was diagnosed with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. When asked where he wanted to go, without hesitation, Myles replied, “Disney World.” Come this September, that’s exactly where Myles and his family will be headed.

The more than 50 Edward Jones financial advisors and their families from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky raised the funds during an annual regional meeting in July. While the financial advisors discuss business at these summer meetings, families are encouraged to attend and participate in a variety of activities.

“Each year, while our financial advisors are gathering at our summer regional meeting, our families, who are with us during these long weekends, create something to auction at our awards dinner,” said Lesley Marrero, a financial advisor in Point Pleasant. “The proceeds go to a different fundraiser each year. This year we chose Make-A-Wish. It was an easy choice for us. We all rallied around the idea of making an ill child’s wish come true. It was so gratifying to see that we raised enough funds to help two children.”

Pictured are (left to right) Jo Beth Smith with Make-A-Wish, Edward Jones FA Isaac & Jenn Mills, FA John & Kim Lewis, FA Lesley Marrero, & FA Steven Deshuk.