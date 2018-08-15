Smith Chevrolet bats for RV Summer League

GALLIPOLIS — Smith Chevrolet partner with the River Valley Summer Youth League in Gallipolis recently.

Smith Chevrolet has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment, invitations and free instructional clinics and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser.

“Playing in the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” said Cindy Epling for Smith Chevrolet. “Smith Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball were proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Gallipolis. Chevrolet believes that in play, there are possibilities and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players.”

2018 marks the Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program’s 13th year, and since its introduction has helped aid local teams, benefiting more than 12.4 million youth people in communities where Chevrolet’s customers live, work and play. In 2017, 1,500 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.

Smith Chevrolet presented an equipment kit that includes useful items such as bags, bases, pitch counters, wrist bands, protective batting screen and training balls, score books, ball buckets and t-shirts. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instructors from Ripken Baseball.

In addition, Smith Chevrolet presented a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to River Valley Summer Youth League. Sponsored leagues across the country had the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at their partnering dealerships to help support the league.

In addition to its commitment to youth baseball, Chevrolet also is the official vehicle of Major League Baseball.

“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built for families, safety and fun, so we encourage young people and their parents to make a Chevrolet the official vehicle of their household,” said Epling.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.

Cindy Epling hands Tim Mershon a donation for River Valley Summer Youth League. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Chevy-baseball-photo-2018.jpg Cindy Epling hands Tim Mershon a donation for River Valley Summer Youth League. Courtesy photo