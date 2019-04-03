Golden rainbow trout being stocked in W.Va. waters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A special stocking of golden rainbow trout is returning to West Virginia’s lakes and streams.

Gov. Jim Justice says in a news release the bright yellow trout is being added to 55 designated locations around the state this week.

DNR hatchery program manager Jim Hedrick says the goal is to get people, especially children and new anglers, excited about trout fishing in West Virginia. He says Gold Rush T-shirts will be given to those who catch the trout with tags on them.

Golden rainbow trout were introduced in 1963 as part of the state’s centennial celebration.

The Division of Natural Resources expects to stock about 40,000 golden rainbows this year. Stocking locations can be found at www.wvgoldrush.com or see below.

Lakes set to be stocked:

Anawalt WMA, Barboursville, Bear Rocks WMA, Berwind WMA, Boley Lake (Babcock State Park), Brandywine, Buffalo Fork, Cacapon Resort State Park, Castlemans Run Lake WMA, Cedar Creek State Park, Chief Logan State Park Ponds, Coopers Rock State Forest, Curtisville, Deegan, Edwards Run WMA, Fort Ashby Reservoir, French Creek Pond (WV State Wildlife Center), Hinkle, Kimsey Run, Little Beaver State Park, Mason (Pedlar WMA), Mill Creek Reservoir, Mountwood, New Creek, Pendleton (Blackwater Falls), Pipestem Resort State Park, Poorhouse Pond, Rock Cliff, Rockhouse, Rollins WMA, Seneca State Forest, South Mill Creek, Spruce Knob, Summit, Teter Creek WMA, Thomas Park, Tomlinson Run State Park, Tuckahoe, Wallback WMA, Watoga State Park, Warden WMA.

Streams to be stocked:

Blackwater River, Burnsville (Tailwaters), Cranberry River, Greenbrier River (Cass), Greenbrier River (Durbin), North Bend State Park Lake (Tailwaters), Opequon Creek, R.D. Bailey (Tailwaters), Shavers Fork (Lower), Shavers Fork (Upper), South Branch (Smoke Hole), Stonewall Resort State Park (Tailwaters), Sutton (Tailwaters), Tygart Lake State Park (Tailwaters), Wheeling Creek.