Hearing set for Monday on education bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A public hearing is set for next week on a complex education bill in West Virginia.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on Thursday requested the hearing in a letter to House education committee chairman Danny Hamrick and finance committee chairman Eric Householder.

The hearing will be at 8 a.m. Monday in the House chamber in Charleston.

While the committees hear from experts on questions related to the bill, Hanshaw says the public hearing will “allow those on the front lines of our education system to weigh in.”

Some opponents say the Senate version of the bill passed Monday is retaliation for last year’s nine-day teachers’ strike.

The House version would remove a provision to require teachers to sign off annually on union dues and a clause that would invalidate the entire bill if any part is struck down.